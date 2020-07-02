All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3603 High Plains Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3603 High Plains Court
Last updated June 22 2020 at 3:41 PM

3603 High Plains Court

3603 High Plains Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3603 High Plains Court, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 High Plains Court have any available units?
3603 High Plains Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3603 High Plains Court currently offering any rent specials?
3603 High Plains Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 High Plains Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 High Plains Court is pet friendly.
Does 3603 High Plains Court offer parking?
No, 3603 High Plains Court does not offer parking.
Does 3603 High Plains Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 High Plains Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 High Plains Court have a pool?
No, 3603 High Plains Court does not have a pool.
Does 3603 High Plains Court have accessible units?
No, 3603 High Plains Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 High Plains Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 High Plains Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3603 High Plains Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3603 High Plains Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way
Arlington, TX 76017
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center