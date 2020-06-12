3601 Palmer Court

Ready to Move-In, cute 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Arlington. Hugh backyard with fenced-great for families with kids. Close to major highways 360 and I-20, plenty of restaurants and shopping in the area. See the picture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
