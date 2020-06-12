All apartments in Arlington
3601 Palmer Court
3601 Palmer Court

3601 Palmer Court · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Palmer Court, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Ready to Move-In, cute 3BD-2BA-2GA home located in Arlington. Hugh backyard with fenced-great for families with kids. Close to major highways 360 and I-20, plenty of restaurants and shopping in the area. See the picture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Palmer Court have any available units?
3601 Palmer Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Palmer Court have?
Some of 3601 Palmer Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Palmer Court currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Palmer Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Palmer Court pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Palmer Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3601 Palmer Court offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Palmer Court offers parking.
Does 3601 Palmer Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Palmer Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Palmer Court have a pool?
No, 3601 Palmer Court does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Palmer Court have accessible units?
No, 3601 Palmer Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Palmer Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Palmer Court has units with dishwashers.

