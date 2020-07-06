All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3534 Oak Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3534 Oak Bend Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 4:14 PM

3534 Oak Bend Drive

3534 Oak Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3534 Oak Bend Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3534 Oak Bend Drive have any available units?
3534 Oak Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3534 Oak Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3534 Oak Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3534 Oak Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3534 Oak Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3534 Oak Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 3534 Oak Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3534 Oak Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3534 Oak Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3534 Oak Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 3534 Oak Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3534 Oak Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 3534 Oak Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3534 Oak Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3534 Oak Bend Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3534 Oak Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3534 Oak Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Oaks Of Arlington
2100 Ascension Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center