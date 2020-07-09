All apartments in Arlington
Location

3515 Solano Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Sweet Home in Beautiful Texas Neighborhood
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,594 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requ

(RLNE5777906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3515 Solano Court have any available units?
3515 Solano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3515 Solano Court have?
Some of 3515 Solano Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3515 Solano Court currently offering any rent specials?
3515 Solano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3515 Solano Court pet-friendly?
No, 3515 Solano Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3515 Solano Court offer parking?
Yes, 3515 Solano Court offers parking.
Does 3515 Solano Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3515 Solano Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3515 Solano Court have a pool?
Yes, 3515 Solano Court has a pool.
Does 3515 Solano Court have accessible units?
No, 3515 Solano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3515 Solano Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3515 Solano Court has units with dishwashers.

