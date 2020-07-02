All apartments in Arlington
3511 Palomino Drive

3511 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3511 Palomino Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great floor plan with large kitchen open to family room. Oversize master has 3 closets. Granite kitchen with stainless and beautiful back splash. Granite in both bathrooms, upgraded flooring. and fresh paint. Nice sized bedrooms with ceiling fans, neutral colors throughout.
$1495.00 security deposit required . No pets
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 3511 Palomino Drive have any available units?
3511 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 3511 Palomino Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3511 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3511 Palomino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3511 Palomino Drive offer parking?
No, 3511 Palomino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3511 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 Palomino Drive have a pool?
No, 3511 Palomino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3511 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 3511 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 Palomino Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

