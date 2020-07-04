All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

351 Tioga Drive

351 Tioga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

351 Tioga Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous newly painted 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in nice south Arlington neighborhood. Large living area with high ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. New flooring in all 3 bedrooms with faux wood in living areas. Ceiling fans with lights throughout. Mature shrubs and large back yard for family entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Tioga Drive have any available units?
351 Tioga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Tioga Drive have?
Some of 351 Tioga Drive's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Tioga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
351 Tioga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Tioga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 351 Tioga Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 351 Tioga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 351 Tioga Drive offers parking.
Does 351 Tioga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 Tioga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Tioga Drive have a pool?
No, 351 Tioga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 351 Tioga Drive have accessible units?
No, 351 Tioga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Tioga Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Tioga Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

