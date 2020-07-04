Fabulous newly painted 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in nice south Arlington neighborhood. Large living area with high ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. New flooring in all 3 bedrooms with faux wood in living areas. Ceiling fans with lights throughout. Mature shrubs and large back yard for family entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 351 Tioga Drive have?
Some of 351 Tioga Drive's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
