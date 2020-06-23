All apartments in Arlington
3507 Walden Trail

Location

3507 Walden Trail, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,788 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Walden Trail have any available units?
3507 Walden Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3507 Walden Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Walden Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Walden Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Walden Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Walden Trail offer parking?
No, 3507 Walden Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Walden Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Walden Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Walden Trail have a pool?
No, 3507 Walden Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Walden Trail have accessible units?
No, 3507 Walden Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Walden Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Walden Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 Walden Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 Walden Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

