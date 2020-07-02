All apartments in Arlington
3505 Willow Ridge Drive

3505 Willow Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Willow Ridge Dr, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rent Home in Southwest Arlington! Includes large living space and three spacious bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining area. Game room (Man Cave!) with wet-bar! Range/oven and dishwasher included. Washer/dryer hookup (Electric). Two car garage for parking and storage. Large backyard for outdoor family events! Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Willow Ridge Drive have any available units?
3505 Willow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 Willow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 3505 Willow Ridge Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Willow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Willow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Willow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Willow Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Willow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3505 Willow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 3505 Willow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Willow Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Willow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 3505 Willow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Willow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 3505 Willow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Willow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 Willow Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

