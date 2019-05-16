All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 16 2019 at 8:08 AM

3505 Lagustrum Court

3505 Lagustrum Court · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Lagustrum Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,968 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Lagustrum Court have any available units?
3505 Lagustrum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 Lagustrum Court have?
Some of 3505 Lagustrum Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Lagustrum Court currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Lagustrum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Lagustrum Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Lagustrum Court is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Lagustrum Court offer parking?
No, 3505 Lagustrum Court does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Lagustrum Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Lagustrum Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Lagustrum Court have a pool?
No, 3505 Lagustrum Court does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Lagustrum Court have accessible units?
No, 3505 Lagustrum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Lagustrum Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Lagustrum Court does not have units with dishwashers.

