3502 Leighton Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:44 PM

3502 Leighton Drive

3502 Leighton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3502 Leighton Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUTE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, NICE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW PAINT, COVERED PATIO, FENCED BACKYARD, STORAGE SHED.CEILING FANS, LOOKS GREAT! THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT HOUSING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Leighton Drive have any available units?
3502 Leighton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Leighton Drive have?
Some of 3502 Leighton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Leighton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Leighton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Leighton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3502 Leighton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3502 Leighton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3502 Leighton Drive offers parking.
Does 3502 Leighton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Leighton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Leighton Drive have a pool?
No, 3502 Leighton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Leighton Drive have accessible units?
No, 3502 Leighton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Leighton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 Leighton Drive has units with dishwashers.

