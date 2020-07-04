All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 346 McMurtry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
346 McMurtry Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

346 McMurtry Drive

346 Mcmurtry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

346 Mcmurtry Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 McMurtry Drive have any available units?
346 McMurtry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 346 McMurtry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
346 McMurtry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 McMurtry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 McMurtry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 346 McMurtry Drive offer parking?
No, 346 McMurtry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 346 McMurtry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 McMurtry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 McMurtry Drive have a pool?
No, 346 McMurtry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 346 McMurtry Drive have accessible units?
No, 346 McMurtry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 346 McMurtry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 McMurtry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 McMurtry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 McMurtry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center