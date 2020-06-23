3414 Chesapeake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Nice open layout for this mature home in a mature neighborhood. It has a super sized master along with 2 nice sized bedrooms. The living area features a great floor to ceiling brick fireplace and opens to the breakfast room and kitchen. Full Size wash and dryer connections. The large fenced in back yard will easily accommodate your Swing sets and grilling equipment. No section 8 tenants. Please no evictions or prior felonies.