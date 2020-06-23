Nice open layout for this mature home in a mature neighborhood. It has a super sized master along with 2 nice sized bedrooms. The living area features a great floor to ceiling brick fireplace and opens to the breakfast room and kitchen. Full Size wash and dryer connections. The large fenced in back yard will easily accommodate your Swing sets and grilling equipment. No section 8 tenants. Please no evictions or prior felonies.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3414 Chesapeake Drive have any available units?
3414 Chesapeake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3414 Chesapeake Drive have?
Some of 3414 Chesapeake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Chesapeake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Chesapeake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.