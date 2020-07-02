All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:02 AM

3407 Ruidoso Drive

3407 Ruidoso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Ruidoso Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,237 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Ruidoso Drive have any available units?
3407 Ruidoso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Ruidoso Drive have?
Some of 3407 Ruidoso Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Ruidoso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Ruidoso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Ruidoso Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3407 Ruidoso Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3407 Ruidoso Drive offer parking?
No, 3407 Ruidoso Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3407 Ruidoso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Ruidoso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Ruidoso Drive have a pool?
No, 3407 Ruidoso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Ruidoso Drive have accessible units?
No, 3407 Ruidoso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Ruidoso Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Ruidoso Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

