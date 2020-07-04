Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3406 Hastings Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3406 Hastings Drive
3406 Hastings Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3406 Hastings Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Amenities
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open concept home in a great location with lots of storage! 4 bedrooms make it a can't miss!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3406 Hastings Drive have any available units?
3406 Hastings Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 3406 Hastings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Hastings Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Hastings Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3406 Hastings Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3406 Hastings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3406 Hastings Drive offers parking.
Does 3406 Hastings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Hastings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Hastings Drive have a pool?
No, 3406 Hastings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Hastings Drive have accessible units?
No, 3406 Hastings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Hastings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3406 Hastings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3406 Hastings Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3406 Hastings Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
