Arlington, TX
3406 Founders Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3406 Founders Trail

3406 Founders Tr · No Longer Available
Location

3406 Founders Tr, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3406 Founders Trail Available 04/05/19 3/2/2 Home in Arlington For Lease - Charming cape cod inspired property in gated community. Bright exterior colors and a well landscaped yard adds a ton of curb appeal. Open living concept, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space and bar seating overlooks living area with built in entertainment center. Huge game Room perfect for entertaining guests, sunroom, covered front porch and nice sized fenced backyard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE2455529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3406 Founders Trail have any available units?
3406 Founders Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3406 Founders Trail have?
Some of 3406 Founders Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3406 Founders Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3406 Founders Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 Founders Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3406 Founders Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3406 Founders Trail offer parking?
No, 3406 Founders Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3406 Founders Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 Founders Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 Founders Trail have a pool?
No, 3406 Founders Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3406 Founders Trail have accessible units?
No, 3406 Founders Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 Founders Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 Founders Trail has units with dishwashers.

