3405 Spring Meadows Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3405 Spring Meadows Drive

3405 Spring Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3405 Spring Meadows Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Completely remodeled home. Freshly painted inside and brand new flooring throughout. Kitchen has new appliances, granite countertops and new cabinets. Utility is off the kitchen. Both bathrooms have been completely updated. Large cover patio and fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Spring Meadows Drive have any available units?
3405 Spring Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3405 Spring Meadows Drive have?
Some of 3405 Spring Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3405 Spring Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Spring Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Spring Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3405 Spring Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3405 Spring Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 3405 Spring Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3405 Spring Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Spring Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Spring Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 3405 Spring Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Spring Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 3405 Spring Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Spring Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Spring Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

