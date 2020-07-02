3405 Spring Meadows Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled home. Freshly painted inside and brand new flooring throughout. Kitchen has new appliances, granite countertops and new cabinets. Utility is off the kitchen. Both bathrooms have been completely updated. Large cover patio and fenced backyard.