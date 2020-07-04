Rent Calculator
336 Dakota Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
336 Dakota Drive
336 Dakota Drive
No Longer Available
Location
336 Dakota Drive, Arlington, TX 76002
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 336 Dakota Drive have any available units?
336 Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 336 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 Dakota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Dakota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Dakota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 336 Dakota Drive offer parking?
No, 336 Dakota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 336 Dakota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Dakota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Dakota Drive have a pool?
No, 336 Dakota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 336 Dakota Drive have accessible units?
No, 336 Dakota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Dakota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Dakota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Dakota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Dakota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
