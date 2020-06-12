All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 332 Juniper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
332 Juniper Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 4:12 PM

332 Juniper Drive

332 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

332 Juniper Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Juniper Drive have any available units?
332 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 332 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
332 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 332 Juniper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 332 Juniper Drive offer parking?
No, 332 Juniper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 332 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 332 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 332 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 332 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Juniper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Juniper Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Juniper Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center