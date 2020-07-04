330 Mesquite Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Arlington is move-in ready! The living room has a cozy fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.