330 Mesquite Hill Drive
330 Mesquite Hill Drive

330 Mesquite Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 Mesquite Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Arlington is move-in ready! The living room has a cozy fireplace! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook with beautiful bay windows! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Mesquite Hill Drive have any available units?
330 Mesquite Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 Mesquite Hill Drive have?
Some of 330 Mesquite Hill Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Mesquite Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 Mesquite Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Mesquite Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 Mesquite Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 330 Mesquite Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 330 Mesquite Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 330 Mesquite Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 Mesquite Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Mesquite Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 330 Mesquite Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 Mesquite Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 Mesquite Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Mesquite Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Mesquite Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

