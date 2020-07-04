All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 325 Jennifer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
325 Jennifer Lane
Last updated February 3 2020 at 10:16 PM

325 Jennifer Lane

325 Jennifer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

325 Jennifer Lane, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,180 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Jennifer Lane have any available units?
325 Jennifer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 325 Jennifer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
325 Jennifer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Jennifer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Jennifer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 325 Jennifer Lane offer parking?
No, 325 Jennifer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 325 Jennifer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Jennifer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Jennifer Lane have a pool?
No, 325 Jennifer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 325 Jennifer Lane have accessible units?
No, 325 Jennifer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Jennifer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Jennifer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 325 Jennifer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 325 Jennifer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center