323 Crestview Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:20 AM
323 Crestview Drive
323 Crestview Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
323 Crestview Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this open floor plan, cook friendly kitchen featuring generous cabinets with stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 323 Crestview Drive have any available units?
323 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 323 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 323 Crestview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 323 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
323 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 323 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 323 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 323 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 323 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 323 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 323 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 323 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.
