All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 323 Crestview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
323 Crestview Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

323 Crestview Drive

323 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

323 Crestview Drive, Arlington, TX 76018

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this open floor plan, cook friendly kitchen featuring generous cabinets with stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 Crestview Drive have any available units?
323 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 323 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 323 Crestview Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 323 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
323 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 323 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 323 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 323 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 323 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 323 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 323 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 323 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 323 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 323 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Villa Del Mar
5234 Villa del Mar Ave
Arlington, TX 76017

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center