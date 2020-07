Amenities

recently renovated fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom home in a very quiet and friendly neighborhood. Has been updated with new paint, laminate, carpet, and tile floors, light fixtures, hardware etc. Property is near to the Veteran's Park, restaurants, shopping and other amenities in the area. You won't find many rental homes in this nice of a condition. Fenced yard.