Arlington, TX
3204 Viveca Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3204 Viveca Drive

3204 Viveca Drive
Location

3204 Viveca Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,523 sf home is located in Arlington, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3204 Viveca Drive have any available units?
3204 Viveca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3204 Viveca Drive have?
Some of 3204 Viveca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3204 Viveca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3204 Viveca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3204 Viveca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3204 Viveca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3204 Viveca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3204 Viveca Drive offers parking.
Does 3204 Viveca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3204 Viveca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3204 Viveca Drive have a pool?
No, 3204 Viveca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3204 Viveca Drive have accessible units?
No, 3204 Viveca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3204 Viveca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3204 Viveca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

