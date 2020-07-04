All apartments in Arlington
319 Tioga Drive

319 Tioga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

319 Tioga Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,442 sq ft, 2 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with tile fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Large bedrooms throughout. Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub. Big walk in closet! Big backyard, perfect for pets! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Tioga Drive have any available units?
319 Tioga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Tioga Drive have?
Some of 319 Tioga Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Tioga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 Tioga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Tioga Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Tioga Drive is pet friendly.
Does 319 Tioga Drive offer parking?
No, 319 Tioga Drive does not offer parking.
Does 319 Tioga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Tioga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Tioga Drive have a pool?
No, 319 Tioga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 319 Tioga Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 Tioga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Tioga Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Tioga Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

