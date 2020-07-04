316 Flushing Quail Drive

Beautiful home features 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, spacious living room and bay window at dining area. Kitchen upgrades with granite and SS appliances. A large backyard with covered patio. No Pets please. A must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
