316 Flushing Quail Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home features 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, spacious living room and bay window at dining area. Kitchen upgrades with granite and SS appliances. A large backyard with covered patio. No Pets please. A must see!!