Arlington, TX
315 Pointer Place
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
315 Pointer Place
315 Pointer Place
No Longer Available
Location
315 Pointer Place, Arlington, TX 76002
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New painted, new floor, open floor plan, 2 livings areas and 2 dinning areas, mansfield schools. ready to move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 Pointer Place have any available units?
315 Pointer Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 315 Pointer Place have?
Some of 315 Pointer Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 315 Pointer Place currently offering any rent specials?
315 Pointer Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Pointer Place pet-friendly?
No, 315 Pointer Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 315 Pointer Place offer parking?
Yes, 315 Pointer Place offers parking.
Does 315 Pointer Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Pointer Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Pointer Place have a pool?
No, 315 Pointer Place does not have a pool.
Does 315 Pointer Place have accessible units?
No, 315 Pointer Place does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Pointer Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Pointer Place has units with dishwashers.
