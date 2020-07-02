All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 312 Ironbark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
312 Ironbark Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

312 Ironbark Drive

312 Ironbark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

312 Ironbark Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage is now available for move-in! The living room has cozy fireplace and plenty natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove stove and lots of cabinet space! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and a walk-in closet! Fenced backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Ironbark Drive have any available units?
312 Ironbark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 312 Ironbark Drive have?
Some of 312 Ironbark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Ironbark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Ironbark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Ironbark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Ironbark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 312 Ironbark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 312 Ironbark Drive offers parking.
Does 312 Ironbark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Ironbark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Ironbark Drive have a pool?
No, 312 Ironbark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 Ironbark Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Ironbark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Ironbark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Ironbark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center