305 Lampe Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
305 Lampe Street
305 Lampe Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
305 Lampe Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located on the UTA campus. Easy commute to school. Centrally located in Arlington. Ground floor unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 305 Lampe Street have any available units?
305 Lampe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 305 Lampe Street have?
Some of 305 Lampe Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 305 Lampe Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Lampe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Lampe Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 Lampe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 305 Lampe Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 Lampe Street offers parking.
Does 305 Lampe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Lampe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Lampe Street have a pool?
No, 305 Lampe Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 Lampe Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Lampe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Lampe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Lampe Street has units with dishwashers.
