All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 305 Lampe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
305 Lampe Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

305 Lampe Street

305 Lampe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

305 Lampe Street, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment located on the UTA campus. Easy commute to school. Centrally located in Arlington. Ground floor unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Lampe Street have any available units?
305 Lampe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Lampe Street have?
Some of 305 Lampe Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Lampe Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 Lampe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Lampe Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 Lampe Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 305 Lampe Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 Lampe Street offers parking.
Does 305 Lampe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Lampe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Lampe Street have a pool?
No, 305 Lampe Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 Lampe Street have accessible units?
No, 305 Lampe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Lampe Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Lampe Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverside
6600 Rivertrail Circle
Arlington, TX 76001
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center