Home
Arlington, TX
3024 Ortiz Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:43 PM
3024 Ortiz Drive
3024 Ortiz Drive
No Longer Available
3024 Ortiz Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
dishwasher
garage
microwave
dishwasher
microwave
parking
garage
Great Location!! Corner Lot in Newer Neighborhood. Large Backyard for Entertainment. 3-bed plus 1 and 2-bath. A Must See to Appreciate, Look No Further!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 3024 Ortiz Drive have any available units?
3024 Ortiz Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 3024 Ortiz Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Ortiz Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Ortiz Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Ortiz Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3024 Ortiz Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Ortiz Drive offers parking.
Does 3024 Ortiz Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Ortiz Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Ortiz Drive have a pool?
No, 3024 Ortiz Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Ortiz Drive have accessible units?
No, 3024 Ortiz Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Ortiz Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Ortiz Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 Ortiz Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 Ortiz Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
