Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3012 Mitchell Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3012 Mitchell Boulevard
3012 East Mitchell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3012 East Mitchell Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home available On Feb 5th. I will have more pictures when the tenant moves out. On a great cul de sac. No neighbors on one side. Great home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3012 Mitchell Boulevard have any available units?
3012 Mitchell Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3012 Mitchell Boulevard have?
Some of 3012 Mitchell Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3012 Mitchell Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Mitchell Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Mitchell Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Mitchell Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3012 Mitchell Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Mitchell Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3012 Mitchell Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Mitchell Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Mitchell Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3012 Mitchell Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Mitchell Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3012 Mitchell Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Mitchell Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Mitchell Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
