301 Sherry Street
301 Sherry Street

301 Sherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Sherry Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Hollandale Addition

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this cute and remodeled duplex near General Motors and Highway 360. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, granite countertops in kitchen, spacious living room and dining room. Please TEXT agent for questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Sherry Street have any available units?
301 Sherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Sherry Street have?
Some of 301 Sherry Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Sherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Sherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Sherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 Sherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 301 Sherry Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 Sherry Street offers parking.
Does 301 Sherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Sherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Sherry Street have a pool?
No, 301 Sherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 Sherry Street have accessible units?
No, 301 Sherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Sherry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Sherry Street has units with dishwashers.

