301 Sherry Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this cute and remodeled duplex near General Motors and Highway 360. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, granite countertops in kitchen, spacious living room and dining room. Please TEXT agent for questions.