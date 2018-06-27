Don't miss the opportunity to rent this cute and remodeled duplex near General Motors and Highway 360. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, granite countertops in kitchen, spacious living room and dining room. Please TEXT agent for questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 Sherry Street have any available units?
301 Sherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Sherry Street have?
Some of 301 Sherry Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Sherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 Sherry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.