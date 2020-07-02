All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 3005 Clear Lake Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3005 Clear Lake Court
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

3005 Clear Lake Court

3005 Clearlake Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3005 Clearlake Court, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful executive home on the lake - front. Granite counter tops, double oven, built in refrigerator, 3 fireplaces. Large deck great for entertaining, with hot tub under pergola.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Clear Lake Court have any available units?
3005 Clear Lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Clear Lake Court have?
Some of 3005 Clear Lake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Clear Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Clear Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Clear Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Clear Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Clear Lake Court offers parking.
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Clear Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court have a pool?
No, 3005 Clear Lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 3005 Clear Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Clear Lake Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center