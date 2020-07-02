Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3005 Clear Lake Court
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM
1 of 1
3005 Clear Lake Court
3005 Clearlake Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3005 Clearlake Court, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful executive home on the lake - front. Granite counter tops, double oven, built in refrigerator, 3 fireplaces. Large deck great for entertaining, with hot tub under pergola.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court have any available units?
3005 Clear Lake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3005 Clear Lake Court have?
Some of 3005 Clear Lake Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3005 Clear Lake Court currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Clear Lake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Clear Lake Court pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Clear Lake Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Clear Lake Court offers parking.
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Clear Lake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court have a pool?
No, 3005 Clear Lake Court does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court have accessible units?
No, 3005 Clear Lake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Clear Lake Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Clear Lake Court has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
