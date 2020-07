Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage playground fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room parking playground garage

Ideal family home in gated community & within walking distance to the playground! One year lease, no pets, no smoking. Appliances included. Two Living Areas, includes a huge Game Room up, Study, and all bedrooms down. Beautifully finished interior has crown molding, art niches, arched doorways. Ceramic tile flooring; island kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Built-in shelves in utility room. Martin High.