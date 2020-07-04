All apartments in Arlington
2815 Pasadena Lane

Location

2815 Pasadena Lane, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Granite counters, stainless appliance, brushed chrome hardware, NO CARPET , with attached 2 car garage. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Pasadena Lane have any available units?
2815 Pasadena Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Pasadena Lane have?
Some of 2815 Pasadena Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Pasadena Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Pasadena Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Pasadena Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Pasadena Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2815 Pasadena Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Pasadena Lane offers parking.
Does 2815 Pasadena Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Pasadena Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Pasadena Lane have a pool?
No, 2815 Pasadena Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Pasadena Lane have accessible units?
No, 2815 Pasadena Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Pasadena Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 Pasadena Lane has units with dishwashers.

