2810 Plaza St
Last updated June 18 2019 at 9:17 PM
2810 Plaza St
2810 Plaza Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2810 Plaza Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f654edc073 ---- Great Home/Close to Highway/Shopping/Restaurants Spacious Kitchen All Hard Surface Flooring Window Covering 2 Car Garage (w/remote)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2810 Plaza St have any available units?
2810 Plaza St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2810 Plaza St have?
Some of 2810 Plaza St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2810 Plaza St currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Plaza St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Plaza St pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Plaza St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2810 Plaza St offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Plaza St offers parking.
Does 2810 Plaza St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Plaza St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Plaza St have a pool?
No, 2810 Plaza St does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Plaza St have accessible units?
No, 2810 Plaza St does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Plaza St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 Plaza St does not have units with dishwashers.
