2808 Treeview Drive
Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:14 PM

2808 Treeview Drive

2808 Treeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Treeview Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,250 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with tile floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Treeview Drive have any available units?
2808 Treeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2808 Treeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Treeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Treeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2808 Treeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2808 Treeview Drive offer parking?
No, 2808 Treeview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2808 Treeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Treeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Treeview Drive have a pool?
No, 2808 Treeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Treeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2808 Treeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Treeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Treeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Treeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Treeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

