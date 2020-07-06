All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2808 Marquis Circle East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2808 Marquis Circle East
Last updated January 27 2020 at 6:25 PM

2808 Marquis Circle East

2808 Marquis Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2808 Marquis Circle East, Arlington, TX 76016
Tiffany Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Marquis Circle East have any available units?
2808 Marquis Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2808 Marquis Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Marquis Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Marquis Circle East pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Marquis Circle East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2808 Marquis Circle East offer parking?
No, 2808 Marquis Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 2808 Marquis Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Marquis Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Marquis Circle East have a pool?
No, 2808 Marquis Circle East does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Marquis Circle East have accessible units?
No, 2808 Marquis Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Marquis Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Marquis Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2808 Marquis Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2808 Marquis Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center