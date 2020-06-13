Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207
2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207
2728 Copper Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Arlington
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location
2728 Copper Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76006
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Great location near shopping centers and Park. Gated property. Community Pool available. Wont last long!
GATE CODE 3742
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 have any available units?
2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 offer parking?
No, 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 does not offer parking.
Does 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 have a pool?
Yes, 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 has a pool.
Does 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 have accessible units?
No, 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 Copper Creek Drive Unit: 207 does not have units with air conditioning.
