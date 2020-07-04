All apartments in Arlington
2717 Lucas Drive

2717 Lucas Drive
Location

2717 Lucas Drive, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home located in central Arlington. Wood & tile floors, lots of natural lighting, large living room with wood burning fireplace, spacious master bedroom and oversized guest rooms. Huge backyard is perfect for outdoor get togethers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Lucas Drive have any available units?
2717 Lucas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Lucas Drive have?
Some of 2717 Lucas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Lucas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Lucas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Lucas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Lucas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2717 Lucas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Lucas Drive offers parking.
Does 2717 Lucas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Lucas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Lucas Drive have a pool?
No, 2717 Lucas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Lucas Drive have accessible units?
No, 2717 Lucas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Lucas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Lucas Drive has units with dishwashers.

