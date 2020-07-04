2709 Blackwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76013 Woodland West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with large front living area, newer kitchen appliances, Master Bedroom & bath that includes jetted tub and separate shower. Lots of cabinets. Split bedroom arrangement. Covered back patio.....Must see to appreciate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
