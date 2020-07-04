All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2709 Blackwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2709 Blackwood Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2709 Blackwood Drive

2709 Blackwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2709 Blackwood Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Woodland West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with large front living area, newer kitchen appliances, Master Bedroom & bath that includes jetted tub and separate shower. Lots of cabinets. Split bedroom arrangement. Covered back patio.....Must see to appreciate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Blackwood Drive have any available units?
2709 Blackwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2709 Blackwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Blackwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Blackwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Blackwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2709 Blackwood Drive offer parking?
No, 2709 Blackwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Blackwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Blackwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Blackwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Blackwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Blackwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Blackwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Blackwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Blackwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Blackwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Blackwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Bardin Oaks
4624 Windstone Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center