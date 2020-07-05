Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2707 Bent Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2707 Bent Tree Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2707 Bent Tree Lane
2707 Bent Tree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2707 Bent Tree Lane, Arlington, TX 76016
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint and vinyl plank flooring. Extra room can be used as 4th bedroom or office. Willing to convert to 4 bedroom for additional monthly rent. Housing vouchers accepted for qualified tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have any available units?
2707 Bent Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have?
Some of 2707 Bent Tree Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2707 Bent Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Bent Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Bent Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Bent Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Bent Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Bent Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 2707 Bent Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2707 Bent Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Bent Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center