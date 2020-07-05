All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2707 Bent Tree Lane

2707 Bent Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Bent Tree Lane, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New paint and vinyl plank flooring. Extra room can be used as 4th bedroom or office. Willing to convert to 4 bedroom for additional monthly rent. Housing vouchers accepted for qualified tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have any available units?
2707 Bent Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have?
Some of 2707 Bent Tree Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Bent Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Bent Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Bent Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Bent Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Bent Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Bent Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 2707 Bent Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 2707 Bent Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Bent Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Bent Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.

