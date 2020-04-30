All apartments in Arlington
2706 Southcrest Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

2706 Southcrest Drive

2706 Southcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2706 Southcrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A great home in a GREAT school district! New carpet, paint and in great condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Southcrest Drive have any available units?
2706 Southcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Southcrest Drive have?
Some of 2706 Southcrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Southcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Southcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Southcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2706 Southcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2706 Southcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Southcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2706 Southcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2706 Southcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Southcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2706 Southcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Southcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2706 Southcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Southcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Southcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

