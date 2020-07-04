All apartments in Arlington
2704 Hardy Place
2704 Hardy Place

2704 Hardy Place · No Longer Available
Location

2704 Hardy Place, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Hardy Place have any available units?
2704 Hardy Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2704 Hardy Place currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Hardy Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Hardy Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Hardy Place is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Hardy Place offer parking?
No, 2704 Hardy Place does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Hardy Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 Hardy Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Hardy Place have a pool?
No, 2704 Hardy Place does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Hardy Place have accessible units?
No, 2704 Hardy Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Hardy Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Hardy Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Hardy Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 Hardy Place does not have units with air conditioning.

