2700 Saint George Place
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

2700 Saint George Place

2700 Saint George Place · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Saint George Place, Arlington, TX 76015

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean 2/1.5/roofed carport, close to all shopping, schools, and highways. Nice neighborhood.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $975.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Saint George Place have any available units?
2700 Saint George Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2700 Saint George Place currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Saint George Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Saint George Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Saint George Place is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Saint George Place offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Saint George Place offers parking.
Does 2700 Saint George Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Saint George Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Saint George Place have a pool?
No, 2700 Saint George Place does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Saint George Place have accessible units?
No, 2700 Saint George Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Saint George Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Saint George Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Saint George Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2700 Saint George Place has units with air conditioning.

