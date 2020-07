Amenities

dishwasher parking ceiling fan extra storage oven refrigerator

Move in Ready 1-story 2-bedroom unit. Just minutes from I-30, Eastchase Pkwy and Randol Mill Park. Fresh paint.

New ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and living area. Ceiling fan with overhead lighting in master bedroom. Full size laundry space in kitchen. Roomy bedrooms and 2 full baths. Covered parking for 1 car with extra storage plus room for a 2nd car in common parking area behind unit. Water, trash and lawn service included in rent. No smoking. No pets.