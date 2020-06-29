Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2617 S Center Street
Last updated October 14 2019 at 8:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2617 S Center Street
2617 South Center Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2617 South Center Street, Arlington, TX 76014
Stoneridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2617 S Center Street have any available units?
2617 S Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2617 S Center Street have?
Some of 2617 S Center Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2617 S Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
2617 S Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 S Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 2617 S Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2617 S Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 2617 S Center Street offers parking.
Does 2617 S Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 S Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 S Center Street have a pool?
No, 2617 S Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 2617 S Center Street have accessible units?
No, 2617 S Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 S Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 S Center Street has units with dishwashers.
