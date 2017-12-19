All apartments in Arlington
2614 Southcrest Drive
2614 Southcrest Drive

2614 Southcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Southcrest Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Martin High School district. Great backyard with large covered patio. Spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Two dining areas. Wonderful property ready for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Southcrest Drive have any available units?
2614 Southcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Southcrest Drive have?
Some of 2614 Southcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Southcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Southcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Southcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Southcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2614 Southcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Southcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2614 Southcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Southcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Southcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2614 Southcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Southcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2614 Southcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Southcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2614 Southcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

