2613 Hollandale Cir
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:33 AM

2613 Hollandale Cir

2613 Hollandale Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Hollandale Circle, Arlington, TX 76010

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Arlington has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2613 Hollandale Cir have any available units?
2613 Hollandale Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Hollandale Cir have?
Some of 2613 Hollandale Cir's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Hollandale Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Hollandale Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Hollandale Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Hollandale Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Hollandale Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Hollandale Cir offers parking.
Does 2613 Hollandale Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Hollandale Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Hollandale Cir have a pool?
No, 2613 Hollandale Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Hollandale Cir have accessible units?
No, 2613 Hollandale Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Hollandale Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Hollandale Cir has units with dishwashers.

