2610 Avery Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home in sought after north Arlington. Granite countertops in kitchen; wood-ceramic flooring throughout kitchen and bedrooms; beautifully remodeled baths; great split bedroom arrangement; 42 inch kitchen cabinets; see through gas fireplace from LR to FR; covered back porch. This is really a beautiful home.