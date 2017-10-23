All apartments in Arlington
2610 Avery Drive
2610 Avery Drive

2610 Avery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Avery Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in sought after north Arlington. Granite countertops in kitchen; wood-ceramic flooring throughout kitchen and bedrooms; beautifully remodeled baths; great split bedroom arrangement; 42 inch kitchen cabinets; see through gas fireplace from LR to FR; covered back porch. This is really a beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Avery Drive have any available units?
2610 Avery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Avery Drive have?
Some of 2610 Avery Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Avery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Avery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Avery Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Avery Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2610 Avery Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Avery Drive offers parking.
Does 2610 Avery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Avery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Avery Drive have a pool?
No, 2610 Avery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Avery Drive have accessible units?
No, 2610 Avery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Avery Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 Avery Drive has units with dishwashers.

