Beautifully remodeled home in sought after north Arlington. Granite countertops in kitchen; wood-ceramic flooring throughout kitchen and bedrooms; beautifully remodeled baths; great split bedroom arrangement; 42 inch kitchen cabinets; see through gas fireplace from LR to FR; covered back porch. This is really a beautiful home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2610 Avery Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
What amenities does 2610 Avery Drive have?
Some of 2610 Avery Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Avery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Avery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.