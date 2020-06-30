All apartments in Arlington
2608 Norwood Lane

Location

2608 Norwood Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
Woodland West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home in Central Arlington feeding to award winning Arlington ISD schools of Duff, Bailey and Arlington High. Large master suite with plenty of room for king size bed and a sitting area. Large closet space in the master with plenty of storage. 3 secondary bedrooms of good size with closet space. Recently updated guest hall bath with large walk-in shower. Ceramic flooring throughout the home make for great space and is easily cleaned. Lots of natural light and open living spaces over look the large grassed backyard. Storage shed in yard allows for your extra outdoor items. Great location with easy access to I20, I30, Downtown Arlington and the Entertainment District of Arlington

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Norwood Lane have any available units?
2608 Norwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Norwood Lane have?
Some of 2608 Norwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Norwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Norwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Norwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Norwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2608 Norwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Norwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2608 Norwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Norwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Norwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2608 Norwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Norwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2608 Norwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Norwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Norwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

