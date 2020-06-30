2608 Norwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home in Central Arlington feeding to award winning Arlington ISD schools of Duff, Bailey and Arlington High. Large master suite with plenty of room for king size bed and a sitting area. Large closet space in the master with plenty of storage. 3 secondary bedrooms of good size with closet space. Recently updated guest hall bath with large walk-in shower. Ceramic flooring throughout the home make for great space and is easily cleaned. Lots of natural light and open living spaces over look the large grassed backyard. Storage shed in yard allows for your extra outdoor items. Great location with easy access to I20, I30, Downtown Arlington and the Entertainment District of Arlington